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Beijing, China - July 21, 2023: Apple logo is seen at the Apple Wangfujing Store in Beijing, China. Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California.
April 14, 2026 5:42 AM 3 min read

Apple's Foldable iPhone Is Coming for Everyone — Samsung, Motorola, Google Beware!

Apple Entry to Drive Market Shift

Rivals Face Market Share Pressure

Analyst Sees Strong Early Demand

Mohan added that a staggered release strategy should help smooth the supply chain and production cycles, despite a slight cut to his price target.

Apple Technical Analysis

Apple is sitting in the middle of its 52-week range ($189.81 to $288.62), which fits a market that’s digesting gains rather than trending cleanly. The stock is trading 2.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but 2.1% below its 100-day SMA, a split that leans constructive short-term while the intermediate trend still needs repair.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum measure, has the MACD line above the signal line and the histogram is positive, which leans toward improving upside momentum pressure. That “turn” matters because Apple saw a bullish MACD cross in April 2025, and traders often look for follow-through when MACD stays on the right side of its signal.

On a longer lens, Apple is up 27.99% over the past 12 months, which is consistent with a still-positive big-picture tape despite the recent consolidation. The golden cross back in September 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) also supports the idea that the longer-term trend hasn’t fully broken, even if the stock is currently stuck below its 50-day and 100-day SMAs.

  • Key Resistance: $276.00 — an area where rallies have recently stalled
  • Key Support: $246.00 — a level where buyers have tended to show up

Price Action

AAPL Stock Price Activity: Apple shares were down 0.02% at $259.14 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

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