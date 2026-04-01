Jim Cramer Calls March 31 Market Rally A 'Dry Run,' Says These 3 Major Shifts Are Coming If Iran War Ends

CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer has proposed three potential market shifts that could occur if the U.S.-Iran war comes to an end.

Cramer referred to Tuesday’s market activity as a “dry run” for what might transpire when the war eventually subsides. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 2.91% and 3.83% higher, respectively, following news suggesting a possible de-escalation in the Middle East.

He predicts three significant market shifts if the war concludes.

First, he foresees a drop in rates, marking a notable reversal for the 10-year Treasury since the war began. This is attributed to the realization of inflation risks stemming from the war, not just from heightened oil prices but also from the effect on ancillary products from the Gulf.

Marvell shares also rose after it announced a strategic AI partnership with Nvidia, integrating its technology into Nvidia's AI factory and AI-RAN ecosystem via NVLink Fusion to offer more flexible next-gen AI infrastructure.

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This aligns with Cramer’s earlier observation about falling oil prices being a positive market signal. He said investors are overlooking falling oil prices and the impact of the "Trump Put," while criticizing pessimists who believe oil will stay high and drag the global economy down.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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