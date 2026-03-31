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Rezolve AI Logo on Screen on Computer CPU Keyboard Background
March 31, 2026 12:13 PM 1 min read

Rezolve AI 2026 Guidance Suggest 700% Revenue Growth, Analyst Says

The Rezolve AI Analyst: Buck reiterated a Buy rating, while keeping the price target at $12.

The Rezolve AI Thesis: The London-based commerce and payments company reported revenue of $46.8 million. That’s up from basically zero sales in 2024.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Rezolve AI's priorities in 2026 will focus on "three interlocking pillars, including search, payments, and rewards," , Buck said.

The company raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $360 million, from its prior projection of $350 million, the analyst mentioned.

Rezolve AI's 950+ enterprise customers support the guidance. Rezolve also processed 112.7 billion API calls in 2025. This suggests “operating leverage typical of a core infrastructure play," he added.

"Importantly, management believes this target can be reached without additional M&A, though we still believe a transaction or even two may be possible this year," Buck wrote.

RZLV Price Action: Shares of Rezolve AI had declined by 5.16% to $2.39 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock

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