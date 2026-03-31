U.S. gasoline just crossed $4 a gallon for the first time since late 2022, and diesel wholesale prices have surged roughly 60% in March alone — the largest monthly spike ever recorded for the commodity.

But for America’s oil refiners, the very crisis draining consumers’ wallets is filling their coffers at a pace not seen since the post-Ukraine energy shock of 2022.

The pump is the bill. The crack spread is the receipt. And refiners are keeping the change.

CRAK ETF’s 14-Week Winning Streak

The ETF trades near $49, up roughly 29% year-to-date and sitting at a fresh all-time high.

The weekly chart shows the streak began in early January, when refiners were already benefiting from structurally tight global refining capacity after years of European facility closures and stalled new builds.

The Iran war then supercharged the move, turning what was a favorable setup into a full-blown earnings supercycle.

What Is The Crack Spread — And Why Is It At $47?

The crack spread is the profit margin a refinery earns from converting crude oil into usable fuel.

The industry-standard measure is the 3-2-1 crack spread: it represents the gross margin from refining three barrels of crude oil into two barrels of gasoline and one barrel of diesel.

Think of it like the markup at a bakery.

Flour is the input cost — crude oil. Bread is the output — gasoline and diesel. The crack spread is how much the baker keeps after buying flour.

That is exactly what is happening now. The 3-2-1 crack spread has widened to approximately $47 per barrel, according to TradingView data.

Before the Iran war began on Feb. 28, the blended spread sat near $20 per barrel. In other words, refiners are now making roughly 2.5 times their normal margin on every barrel they process.

The driver is the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has disrupted tanker traffic through the chokepoint that carries roughly 20% of global seaborne oil.

That has constrained not just crude supply but — critically — refined product supply from Persian Gulf refineries that serve Asia and Europe.

U.S. refiners, geographically insulated from the conflict, have become the world’s backstop supplier of diesel and jet fuel, and the market is paying them handsomely for it.

Pain At The Pump, Windfall For Refiners

Every dollar that hurts at the pump is a dollar that lands on a refiner’s income statement.

The pain is the windfall.

According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline hit $4.02 per gallon on March 31 — up from $2.98 just one month ago. That is a $1.04-per-gallon increase in 30 days, a 35% monthly surge.

Here is what that means for a household: A family filling a 15-gallon tank once a week is now paying roughly $15.60 more per fill-up, or about $62 more per month, than in early March. Annualized, that is an extra $750 in gasoline costs alone.

Diesel is even worse. The national average for diesel has rocketed to $5.45 per gallon, up from $3.76 a month ago — a 45% increase. The all-time record, set in June 2022 at $5.82, is now within striking distance.

Diesel matters more than gasoline for the broader economy because it powers long-haul trucking, agricultural machinery, construction equipment, and military logistics.

The Top-Performing Refiner Stocks In March

Refiner equities have been among the best-performing stocks in the entire market in March. The following table shows month-to-date total returns for the sector’s leaders:

Par Pacific Holdings leads the pack with a nearly 50% monthly return. The small-cap refiner’s outsized gain reflects its higher beta to crack spread moves — a smaller balance sheet means every dollar of margin expansion flows more directly to the bottom line.

PBF Energy, up 41%, has similar high-beta characteristics: a pure-play refiner with no midstream or retail cushion, its profitability tracks the crack spread almost one-for-one.

Analysts Scramble To Catch Up

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins raised his price target on Valero Energy from $215 to a Street-high of $290, maintaining a Strong Buy rating. The current margin environment is likely to persist due to a global shortage of refining capacity and the prohibitive cost of building new refineries, he says.

Bank of America also revised its Valero target from $195 to $247, pivoting from a previously cautious stance following an update to its 2026 crack spread assumptions. The bank described the environment as a potential “structural, not just cyclical” shift in refining profitability.

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta lifted Valero’s 12-month price target from $203 to $237. Valero reported 98% capacity utilization across its 3.1-million-barrel-per-day refining system in the fourth quarter — a rate that ensures it captures virtually every dollar of the current margin expansion.

What This Means For Investors

The refining trade is the purest expression of the economic impact of the Iran war on markets.

Unlike upstream oil producers, whose earnings depend on crude prices, refiners profit from the spread — the gap between input and output prices. That distinction matters enormously right now.

If crude prices fall on ceasefire hopes, refiners can still print money as long as product demand stays tight and refined product prices stay elevated relative to crude.

Prediction markets on Polymarket now price only an 18% probability that Strait of Hormuz shipping traffic returns to normal by April 30, and a 33.5% probability of a ceasefire by the same date.

Those odds imply the market is pricing a sustained disruption — not a quick resolution — which is precisely the scenario that keeps crack spreads elevated and refiner earnings running hot.

Even if Middle East tensions ease, the world faces a refining capacity deficit that took a decade to build and cannot be reversed in quarters. New refineries cost billions of dollars and years of permitting.

And if diesel is already 93% of the way to its all-time record, and the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, the outlook grows even more uncertain as the war drags into summer, the peak driving season, when gasoline demand typically spikes.

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