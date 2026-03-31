The current 9.4% slide in the S&P 500 is defying historical bear market patterns, suggesting the recent volatility may be a “growth scare” rather than a prolonged collapse.

The Speed Trap: Missing the ‘Quick Drop’

Data from Carson Investment Research indicates that the current market environment lacks the velocity typically seen during the onset of a true bear market.

Ryan Detrick, Chief Market Strategist at Carson Group, noted that since 1950, the S&P 500 usually hits a 5% decline with extreme speed, averaging just 14.5 trading days.

In contrast, the “current mild pullback” that began on Jan. 27 took a staggering 35 trading days to reach the same milestone. Detrick highlighted that this duration “would by far be the most ever should this turn into a bear market,” suggesting the sluggish pace of the decline may actually be a bullish signal for long-term investors.

Morgan Stanley: The ‘End Stage’ Is Near

While the pace is slow, fundamental analysts believe the floor is close. Michael Wilson and his team at Morgan Stanley issued a note Monday stating that the correction is “getting closer to its ending stages,” reported Bloomberg.

Despite the ongoing Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Wilson argues that much of the geopolitical risk is already baked into prices.

War And Rates: The Final Hurdles

The path to recovery isn’t without obstacles. Brent crude reached $107.35 a barrel, at the last check, as conflict intensified in the Middle East, and the 10-year Treasury yield is nearing 4.5%, currently at 4.33%.

Morgan Stanley warned that “interest-rate hikes still pose a threat,” noting that the sensitivity of equities to rates is at a multi-year high.

However, with positive earnings growth acting as a buffer, the firm agrees that the “cumulative probability” of resuming trade flows is higher than that of a full-blown recession.

S&P 500 Down 9.4% From Records

The index has declined 9.41% from its record of 7,002.38 points, as of Monday’s close. It was down 7.51% year-to-date but up 13.04% over the year.

Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was down 13.43% from its record of 24,019.99 points, as of Monday. It declined 10.51% YTD and was up 20.21% over the year.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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