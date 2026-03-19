Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are poised to break below their 200-day moving averages for the first time since March 2025.

Meanwhile, the Brent-WTI crude spread blew out to $17 per barrel early Thursday — the widest since April 2020 when WTI went negative — as Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field triggered retaliatory missile attacks across the Gulf and markets began pricing in the risk of U.S. crude export restrictions.

Brent surged 7.11% to $115.01, while Middle East benchmarks Murban and Dubai crude exploded above $128 and $136 respectively.

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Iran War Day 20: What Happened In The Last 24 Hours

Thursday’s Oil Market Update

Brent crude — tracked via the United States Brent Oil Fund, LP ETV (NYSE:BNO) — jumped 7.11% to $115.01 per barrel following Iranian missile strikes on Gulf energy infrastructure.

Middle East benchmarks saw even sharper moves: Murban crude surged 10.34% to $128.84 per barrel, while Dubai crude spiked 11.05% to $136.42 per barrel, reflecting an acute physical supply squeeze in the region.

The Brent-WTI spread widened to approximately $17 per barrel — the widest since April 2020, when WTI famously went negative amid the pandemic storage crisis. Excluding that historic anomaly, the current spread is the widest since November 2023.

The blowout signals that markets are beginning to price in the risk of U.S. crude export restrictions, as international buyers scramble for non-Gulf supply while U.S. production remains insulated from the disruption at Hormuz.

A widening Brent-WTI spread historically reflects divergent supply and demand dynamics between the Atlantic Basin and the rest of the world.

Chart: WTI-Brent Spread Widens To 2020 Levels

The natural gas market told a similar story.

European TTF natural gas prices spiked 17% to €63 per megawatt-hour following the strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan complex — equivalent to roughly $21.17 per million British thermal units.

U.S. Henry Hub natural gas – as tracked by the United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSE:UNG) rose 4.73% to $3.21 per MMBtu.

The resulting transatlantic spread of roughly $18 per MMBtu is the widest since February 2023, underscoring the acute vulnerability of European energy markets to disruptions in Middle Eastern LNG supplies.

Iran War And Macro Impacts: What Prediction Markets Say

Strait of Hormuz traffic returns to normal by April 30: 26%. Traders on Polymarket assign only a one-in-four chance that shipping through the strait normalizes within six weeks. The overnight attacks on Gulf refineries in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reinforce the view that energy transit risks are deepening rather than receding.







Kharg Island no longer under Iranian control by March 31: 12%. Despite the U.S. bombing of military targets on Kharg Island on March 13, Polymarket traders see just a 12% probability that Iran will lose control of the island by month-end. The April 30 deadline trades at 32%.

Military action against Iran continues through March 31: 91%. The market assigns just a 9% chance the war ends by March 31. The overnight Gulf escalation and continued Israeli assassinations of senior Iranian officials have cemented the consensus that the conflict will extend well into the spring.

March U.S. inflation (annual) at or above 2.8%: 96.9%. The oil shock has made elevated inflation a near-certainty for the March reading, with traders assigning less than 1% probability to any outcome below 2.8%.

Fed rate cuts in 2026 — 1 cut leads at 33%, 0 cuts at 29%. Polymarket traders are closely split between one rate cut (33%) and zero cuts (30%), with two cuts at 19% and three or more at just 9%. The hawkish hold and oil-driven inflation expectations have pushed the “no cuts” outcome sharply higher.







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