Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) remains a top pick at BofA Securities, with analysts highlighting strong multi-year growth drivers.

• Caterpillar stock is showing positive momentum. What’s the outlook for CAT shares?

BofA Securities analyst Michael Feniger maintains a Buy rating on Caterpillar with a $825 price target, implying about 17.5% upside. He expects a sustained earnings recovery driven by both cyclical and structural tailwinds.

Power Demand and Data Center Opportunity

Feniger sees strong demand in power generation, particularly in small industrial turbines and reciprocating engines. Tight supply is pushing delivery timelines into late 2028 and early 2029.

He notes Caterpillar's competitive advantage in scale, emissions, and dealer network strength, especially in Western Canada. The region could emerge as a key data center hub due to its favorable climate, land, and access to gas.

He adds that a 1GW data center may require up to 400 engines, creating significant long-term service revenue opportunities.

Feniger also highlights mining trends, noting steady activity in Canada, brownfield opportunities in Chile and long-term greenfield potential in Argentina as reforms progress.

Valuation, Growth Drivers and Risks

Feniger values Caterpillar at 27.5x projected 2027 earnings, above historical averages, reflecting confidence in a multi-year upcycle.

He cites easing rates, improving commodity prices, infrastructure spending, higher mining and energy capex, and aging fleets as key drivers.

He also flags risks from tariff-related margin pressure, potential delays in customer spending, and pricing competition, but maintains a positive long-term outlook.

CAT Price Action: Caterpillar shares are trading 0.54% higher at $706.18 at publication on Wednesday.

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