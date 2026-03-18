What's Going On With Lululemon Stock Today?

Wilson criticized the company’s board for its lack of responsiveness to shareholder concerns and highlighted the disappointing sales trajectory, noting that fourth-quarter comparable sales in the Americas have shown flat or declining results for eight consecutive quarters. He emphasized the urgency of change, especially regarding the company's outlook for fiscal year 2026, which showed no meaningful improvement.

In his statement, Wilson also pointed out that the recent appointment of a new board member, Chip Bergh, was underwhelming, given that many qualified candidates declined to join the board amid ongoing governance issues. He reiterated the need for a complete overhaul of the board before a new CEO can be selected, stressing that the current governance structure is inadequate to drive the company forward.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 10% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 15.1% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend. Shares have decreased by 50.70% over the past 12 months and are currently trading closer to their 52-week lows than to their highs.

The RSI is at 32.40, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD shows a value of -6.4392, below its signal line at -5.0647, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $192.22. Recent analyst moves include:

Telsey Advisory Group: Analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Market Perform rating on the stock, lowering the price forecast from $215 to $175. Telsey said Lululemon's interim co-CEOs are refining product, messaging and store strategy to win back top shoppers. She added those efforts may not gain traction until spring, while tariffs remain a roughly $220 million headwind this year.

Guggenheim: Analyst Simeon Siegel reiterated the Neutral rating on the stock. Siegel said Lululemon remains a strong brand, but it looks overstretched after exceeding his domestic ubiquity threshold. He said a needed sales reset could bring more profit pressure than cost savings, keeping him cautious.

BTIG: Analyst Janine Stichter reiterated the Buy rating on the stock, lowering the price forecast from $260 to $225. Stichter said 2026 guidance trails consensus but still does not signal a full-scale reset. She said investors will likely keep debating whether broader changes are still needed. The analyst added new products show early momentum in the Americas, with more catalysts possible later this year.

LULU Stock Price Activity: Lululemon Athletica shares were up 3.06% at $164.15 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock