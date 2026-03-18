Ed Yardeni Dismisses Oil Price Surge Amid Iran War, Says It Does 'Less Damage' To US Economy

Ed Yardeni is downplaying the threat of the current energy spike, arguing that structural shifts and efficiency gains have rendered the U.S. economy resilient against oil-driven recessions.

Decoupling Growth From Energy

Yardeni contends that the correlation between oil spikes and economic downturns has weakened significantly since the 1970s.

“The US economy now requires significantly less energy per unit of GDP than in earlier decades, reflecting efficiency gains and a shift away from manufacturing toward services,” Yardeni noted.

Yardeni maintains that because of this lower energy intensity, “oil price spikes are less inflationary and do less damage to real economic activity than in the past”.

While Brent crude remains elevated at $101.02 and WTI at $92.25, at the last check, Yardeni argues that consumers are “shock-proof” as energy expenditures occupy a historically low share of personal consumption.

Strategic Energy Independence

Supporting this outlook, LPL Financial's Jeffrey Roach points out that the U.S. has established itself as a net exporter of petroleum products since 2020.

This supply-side shift creates a partial buffer; however, Roach warns that if costs stay elevated, “inflation could rise again, potentially delaying interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.”

Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel echoes the sentiment of resilience, noting that, unlike the 1980s when the U.S. imported half its oil, “we are basically energy self-sufficient” today. Siegel also suggests that a 5% appreciation in the dollar is currently cushioning inflation by lowering import costs.

Market And Earnings Momentum

Despite the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, corporate earnings remain robust. LPL Financial's Jeff Buchbinder reports that earnings expectations are holding up well, powered by massive AI capital investment.

While Ebury's Matthew Ryan expects the Fed to maintain a “wait and see” stance due to geopolitical uncertainty, Louis Navellier suggests any energy-driven inflation might be “transitory” as U.S. military actions provide temporary price relief.

Markets Fall In 2026

The S&P 500 index tumbled 2.08%, whereas the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones declined 3.25% and 2.87%, respectively, year-to-date.

On the other hand, the ETF tracking WTI Crude futures, United States Oil Fund LP (NYSE:USO) , has risen 72.33% in the same period.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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