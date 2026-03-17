Nvidia's Jensen Huang Somehow Made A $4.4 Trillion Company Sound Undervalued: Stock Outlook Is 'Unbelievably Favorable'

Analysts break down what the figure means and where Nvidia stock could be headed over the short and long term.

Nvidia Analyst Ratings and Price Targets

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C.J. Muse reiterated an Overweight rating on Nvidia stock with a price target of $300.

JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur maintained an Overweight rating with a price target of $265.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained an Outperform rating with a price target of $300.

Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $250.

Cantor Fitzgerald on Nvidia Stock

Calling the GTC Conference a "Super Bowl atmosphere," Muse said the event was full of announcements from Nvidia.

"Key investor focus thus far is on the company's financial update – where Jensen highlighted $1T+ in Blackwell/Rubin bookings through CY27," Muse said.

The analyst said the figure may be slightly misunderstood, but could mean earnings per share of around $15 in calendar year 2027, ahead of a Street estimate of $10.69. With shares trading at around 12x this eps figure, Muse says the "risk is unbelievably favorable" for Nvidia stock.

"Overall, we came away positive from this event and looking forward to garnering further insights from the myriad of sessions and exhibit floor exploration this week."

Muse said Nvidia is "THE AI Platform company."

JPMorgan on Nvidia Stock

Nvidia doubling its AI chip visibility to $1 trillion was the highlight from Huang's keynote, Sur said in a new investor note.

The analyst said this implies upside of $50 billion to $70 billion for calendar year 2026 and 2027 data center revenue, relative to Street consensus estimates.

"NVDA's Groq 3 LPU integration with Vera Rubin was the most architecturally significant product announcement," Sur said.

The analyst said the new products position Nvidia in the low-latency inference market.

"We believe NVDA's vertically integrated platform is difficult to replicate, and the combination of accelerating inference demand, a structural expanding TAM via traditional workload acceleration, and a broadening customer base supports a more durable cycle than the market is currently underwriting."

The analyst also highlighted Nvidia's announced partnerships from Monday, which include IBM, Google Cloud and Dell.

Wedbush on Nvidia Stock

Huang's announcement of $1 trillion of backlog is "a stunner," Ives said in a new note.

"This was a much needed confidence boost for tech investors navigating a very tricky tape, with the Godfather of AI making clear the AI Revolution is accelerating, not decelerating, despite the market noise," Ives said.

The analyst said GTC 2026 was another opportunity for Nvidia to show its leadership in the AI space and separate itself from the field, something the company successfully did according to Ives.

"Nvidia sits alone at the top of the AI mountain with the entire tech world watching below."

The analyst estimates that every $1 spent on an NVDA chip has an $8 to $10 multiplier across the ecosystem of hyperscalers, software, data center buildouts, cybersecurity and power/energy.

"Overall GTC kicked off in gold standard fashion with Jensen today and did not disappoint."

Goldman Sachs on Nvidia Stock

Huang's keynote hit on two key investor expectations, Schneider said in a new investor note.

The analyst said the $1 trillion figure showed visibility of strong growth and may have resolved investor concerns about Capex spending. Schneider said the launch of Groq's LPX rack adds commitment to the inference market, which could be critical for growth.

"We continue to see a positive catalyst path ahead for the stock in the coming months," Schneider said.

Nvidia Stock Price Action

Nvidia stock is down 0.4% to $182.44 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $86.62 to $212.19. Nvidia stock is down 3.4% year-to-date in 2026, while shares remain up over 50% in the last year.

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