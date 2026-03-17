Earnings Snapshot

In its latest report, Lifecore announced fourth-quarter revenues of $35.7 million, up 9.8% year over year, almost in line with the consensus of $35.2 million.

Additionally, the company recorded transition period revenues of $75.5 million, reflecting a 20% increase year-over-year.

The company reported a quarterly loss of 16 cents, missing the consensus of 15 cents.

Lifecore 2026 Outlook and Strategy

Lifecore expects 2026 to reflect steady operational execution following a strong 2025 transition year, as it continues positioning for long-term growth.

For 2026, the company guides revenue of $120 million–$125 million versus consensus of $129.85 million, with net loss of $28.9–$32.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $20.5–$25 million.

Several customer-specific headwinds temper the 2026 outlook:

Loss of a customer due to a shift in supply strategy.

Temporary demand impact from a customer building excess hyaluronic acid inventory in 2025, ahead of transitioning aseptic volumes to Lifecore in 2027.

Delay of a planned 2026 commercial launch due to customer funding constraints.

Looking ahead, Lifecore expects modest growth in 2027, accelerating into 2028.

The company also aims to diversify its customer base by adding specialty and large pharma clients, improving revenue mix, increasing capacity utilization, and reducing reliance on any single customer.

Through 2029, Lifecore targets ~12% revenue CAGR (2025–2029) and EBITDA margins above 25%, supported by contractually committed volumes, pipeline commercialization, and a growing number of late-stage deals.

However, management notes that growth from 2027 onward remains sensitive to customer concentration and could vary based on the timing and execution of key programs.

Lifecore Pushed Commercialization Timelines

William Blair said quarterly results beat expectations, but Lifecore now guides to a 12%–15% revenue decline in 2026.

The outlook reflects three headwinds: a $10 million drop in HA revenue from its top customer, a $7 million impact from losing a customer due to a supply strategy shift, and about $0.5 million tied to a delayed customer launch.

Analyst Max Smock also noted the company pushed commercialization timelines for late-stage pipeline programs to 2027–2030 from 2026–2029, implying only modest growth next year.

The delay shifts the expected inflection point beyond 2027. While management still sees a path to its 2029 targets, achieving them likely requires 25%–30% revenue growth in both 2028 and 2029.

William Blair maintains the Outperform rating.

Lifecore Technical Analysis

The RSI is at 10.29, which is considered oversold territory, suggesting that the stock may be due for a rebound.

Meanwhile, the MACD is at -0.4455, below its signal line of -0.2730, indicating bearish momentum.

The combination of oversold RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, reflecting uncertainty in the stock’s near-term direction.

Key Resistance : $6.50

: $6.50 Key Support: $4.20

LFCR Price Action: Lifecore Biomedical shares were up 0.34% at $4.38 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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