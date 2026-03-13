Korro Bio Stock Gains After Tough 2025 - New Drug Candidate, Analyst Upgrades Boost Outlook

Korro Bio reported a net loss of $117.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to a loss of $83.6 million in the previous year, driven by non-cash impairment charges.

The company also noted a cash position of $85.2 million as of December 31, 2025, which it expects to sustain operations into the second half of 2028.

Tumultuous 2025 For Korro

Chardan Research wrote that 2025 was a tumultuous year for Korro.

After building momentum from June to October, the company suffered a considerable setback in November when it disclosed negative results from its KRRO-110 AATD program.

Korro amended its agreement with Novo Nordisk after the failed Phase 1/2a REWRITE trial.

Analyst Keay Nakae maintains the Buy rating and a price forcast of $15.

New Lead Asset For Korro

However, since then, the company has turned a new page, advancing a new lead asset in KRRO-121, an RNA editing ASO for hyperammonemia, characterized by elevated ammonia levels in the blood.

The company nominated KRRO-121 for hyperammonemia in patients with urea cycle disorders (UCDs) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE), each representing over $1 billion in market opportunities. The regulatory filing for KRRO-121 would be in the second half of 2026.

“We entered 2026 with a great deal of momentum, and with the recent closing of a private placement financing, are now well positioned to achieve our clinical and corporate growth objectives,” commented Ram Aiyar, CEO and President of Korro Bio.

Raymond James on Friday upgraded Korro Bio from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $23 price forecast.

Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Korro Bio with an Overweight rating and raises the price forecast from $21 to $22.

Korro Bio’s Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 12.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 20.3% above its 50-day SMA, indicating short-term strength.

However, it is trading 11.2% below its 100-day SMA and 30.6% below its 200-day SMA, suggesting longer-term challenges. Shares have decreased 47.24% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 51.05, which is considered neutral territory, indicating no immediate overbought or oversold conditions.

Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.0868, below its signal line at 0.1312, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $15.00

: $15.00 Key Support: $11.00

KRRO Stock Price Activity: Korro Bio shares were up 10.85% at $12.75 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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