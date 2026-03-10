The Caseys General Stores Analyst: Sharma maintained an Overweight rating and price target of $680.

The Caseys General Stores Thesis: The company reported its fiscal third quarter adjusted earnings at $3.49 per share, beating consensus estimates of $3.00 per share, driven by stronger-than-expected fuel margins and higher-than-expected same-store gallons, benefiting from "strength in pizzas, hot sandwiches and energy drinks," Sharma said in the note.

Casey’s General Stores raised its full-year EBITDA growth outlook to 18%-20%, from its prior projection of 15%-17%, he added.

"All in, the company reported a solid quarter, with momentum across the board," the analyst wrote.

Although the stock has appreciated significantly over the past year and the company could witness pressure on fuel margins in the near term due to rising wholesale costs, "we continue to believe Casey's premium multiple is supported by its earnings resiliency," he further stated.

CASY Price Action: Shares of Casey’s General Stores had risen by 1.72% to $675.95 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock