Here are the key analyst insights:
- Needham analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Buy rating and price target of $14.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $14.
Check out other analyst stock ratings.
Needham: AtaiBeckley hosted an investor event that included a discussion by KOLs (key opinion leaders) on BPL-003 and the landscape for TRD (treatment-resistant depression), Fadia said in a note. She added that the "key differentiators" for BPL-003 were its:
- Durability of efficacy
- Better safety compared to existing SoC
- Convenient dosing experience
- Ability to leverage Spravato’s existing infrastructure
Management sees "potential for premium pricing to Spravato’s $60-65K+ WAC based on BPL-003’s profile," the analyst further wrote.
Canaccord Genuity: AtaiBeckley's lead candidate, BPL-003, is on the verge of entering a Phase 3 program for TRD, Kulkarni said. The company expects top-line readouts from the Phase 3 trials by early 2029, he added.
Although the data is not yet known, the investor day event made “a powerful case for why BPL-003 could be a game-changing option for TRD patients,” the analyst stated. The stock is “significantly undervalued relative to the size of the unmet need/market opportunity in the mental health-focused indications ATAI is targeting.”
ATAI Price Action: Shares of AtaiBeckley had risen by 6.19% to $3.60 at the time of publication on Monday.
Image: Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.