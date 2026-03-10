Here are the key analyst insights:

Needham analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Buy rating and price target of $14.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $14.

Needham: AtaiBeckley hosted an investor event that included a discussion by KOLs (key opinion leaders) on BPL-003 and the landscape for TRD (treatment-resistant depression), Fadia said in a note. She added that the "key differentiators" for BPL-003 were its:

Durability of efficacy

Better safety compared to existing SoC

Convenient dosing experience

Ability to leverage Spravato’s existing infrastructure

Management sees "potential for premium pricing to Spravato’s $60-65K+ WAC based on BPL-003’s profile," the analyst further wrote.

Canaccord Genuity: AtaiBeckley's lead candidate, BPL-003, is on the verge of entering a Phase 3 program for TRD, Kulkarni said. The company expects top-line readouts from the Phase 3 trials by early 2029, he added.

Although the data is not yet known, the investor day event made “a powerful case for why BPL-003 could be a game-changing option for TRD patients,” the analyst stated. The stock is “significantly undervalued relative to the size of the unmet need/market opportunity in the mental health-focused indications ATAI is targeting.”

ATAI Price Action: Shares of AtaiBeckley had risen by 6.19% to $3.60 at the time of publication on Monday.

Image: Shutterstock