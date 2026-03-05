ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE:CHPT) shares are trading lower on Thursday after it reported fourth-quarter results.

Earnings Snapshot

The EV charging company reported:

Analyst View

Needham analyst Chris Pierce maintains a Hold rating on the stock following the results and management commentary.

The quarter showed operational stabilization, with revenue at the high end of guidance, double-digit subscription growth, and gross margins at record levels, the analyst wrote in a research note.

According to Pierce, the company improved cash preservation, reducing FY26 net cash usage and extending its liquidity runway.

While these trends reflect growing operational discipline, uncertainty remains around the timing and durability of a North American demand recovery, as EV adoption is uneven and customer buildouts proceed cautiously.

Meanwhile, RBC Capital analyst Christopher Dendrinos maintained a Sector Perform rating on and lowered the price forecast from $9 to $6.50.

Price Action: CHPT shares are down 10.31% at $5.83 at the last check on Thursday.

Image: Shutterstock