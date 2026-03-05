Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) tanked in early trading on Thursday, despite the companyWednesday reporting upbeat fourth-quarter earnings.

Here are the key analyst insights:

BTIG analyst Janine Stichter reaffirmed a Buy rating and price target of $120.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating and price target of $125.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

BTIG: Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $3.68 per share, topping the consensus of $3.57 per share. Revenues of $1.67 billion came in-line with expectations.

The A&F brand returned to growth after three negative quarters and guided to 2026 earnings of $10.20-$11.00 per share, with the midpoint beating consensus of $10.40 per share, Sticher said in a note. "While the market likely focuses on the deceleration at Hollister, we see the company entering a new, more balanced phase of growth," he further wrote.

Telsey Advisory Group: Abercrombie & Fitch reported its operational results in-line with the preannouncement in early January, Telsey said. The company achieved sales growth at both brands, while tariffs weighed on margins, she added.

While the A&F brand posted sequential improvement, "Hollister delivered record 2025 growth," the analyst wrote. She raised the revenue and earnings estimates for 2026 from $5.489 billion to $5.505 billion and from $10.42 per share to $10.80 per share, respectively.

ANF Price Action: Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch had declined by 6.86% to $89.09 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Image: Shutterstock