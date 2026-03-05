CNBC's Jim Cramer suggested on Wednesday that the recent decline in major energy stocks despite Middle East tensions is a definitive signal that the “geopolitical risk” in crude has peaked, clearing the path for a massive stock market rally.

The Predictive Power Of Crude

“The oil market always seems to know everything,” Cramer stated, drawing a direct parallel to the 1991 Gulf War. He noted that during that era, oil prices plummeted the moment shooting started, contrary to expert predictions. “I'm starting to wonder if something similar could happen right now.”

Energy Giants As A Market Signal

The “Mad Money” host specifically highlighted the price action of industry leaders to prove his point. He noted that if the global energy supply were truly in peril, these stocks would be soaring rather than retreating.

According to Cramer, these declines indicate that “the price of crude has seen its peak” and that the market is already pricing in a “defanged Iran” and a resumption of normal shipping. Meanwhile, during the publication of this article, the WTI Crude oil futures were trading higher in the early New York session by 3.08% to hover around $76.96 per barrel.

A Rotation Into Risk

With the oil sell-off acting as a green light, Cramer observed a classic “snapback rally” where investors are ditching safety to chase high-growth names.

“Buyers returned to the tried and true,” Cramer noted, adding that “bullish animal spirits” are being unleashed.

He concluded that the cooling energy sector is the primary catalyst for this shift, allowing the market to move past war fears and back into a sustained bull cycle.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

