Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) rose in early trading on Thursday,after the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter results.

Here are the key analyst insights:

BTIG: TJX reported total sales of $17.7 billion, up 8.5% year-on-year, ahead of estimates of 4.2%, Drbul said in a note. The company's total comps grew 5%, higher than the 3% expectation, "driven by increases in both traffic and ticket across the portfolio," he wrote.

Sales growth and gross margin expansion drove earnings to $1.43 per share, topping consensus of $1.38 per share, the analyst stated. TJX announced plans to hike dividend by 13% and repurchase shares worth around $2.6 billion in fiscal 2027, he added.

Telsey Advisory Group: TJX reported "another strong quarterly performance," with higher-than-expected earnings, driven by strong sales growth and gross margin expansion, Telsey said. The company's performance was supported by "notable strength at MarMaxx," she added.

"Despite ongoing macro challenges, TJX continues to demonstrate resilience and consistency," the analyst wrote. Management announced first-quarter and fiscal 2026 guidance below consensus estimates, which is "consistent with its past practice of issuing conservative guidance in an uncertain environment," she further stated.

TJX Price Action: Shares of TJX Companies had risen by 1.52% to $158.08 at the time of publication on Thursday.

