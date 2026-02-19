DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) shares were volatile Thursday as investors weighed top and bottom line Q4 misses against robust growth in Marketplace Gross Order Volume (GOV).

The delivery giant reported quarterly earnings of 48 cents per share, missing the analyst consensus of 60 cents. Revenue reached $3.96 billion, marking a 38% year-over-year increase, yet fell short of the $3.99 billion anticipated by Wall Street.

DoorDash stock fell immediately following the report on Wednesday, recovered by double-digits Thursday morning and then slid again throughout the trading session.

Expert Ideas

Both Guggenheim and BofA Securities maintained a Buy rating on DoorDash, but the firms offered differing perspectives on the stock’s valuation and focus areas.

Despite the headline misses, analyst reports from Guggenheim and BofA Securities highlighted underlying strength in DoorDash’s core operations, and the firms remain largely bullish on the company’s long-term trajectory.

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris highlighted DoorDash's steady progress on its 2026 investment roadmap, despite lowering its price target due to broader market conditions.

BofA analyst Justin Post viewed DoorDash's Q4 report as a “clearing event” for margin fears, raising its price objective based on improving efficiency in new business lines.

Photo: Diego Thomazini via Shutterstock