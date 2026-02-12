On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brian Belski, CEO of Humilis Investment Strategies, named Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) as his final trade.

According to recent news, Palo Alto Networks said on Wednesday that it has completed its acquisition of CyberArk for $45 per share in cash and 2.2005 Palo Alto shares.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, said Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP) has a 9.5% dividend yield.

On the earnings front, Millrose Properties is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday, Feb. 26.

Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, picked Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) .

Lending support to her choice, Visa reported on Jan. 29 quarterly earnings of $3.17 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $3.14, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue came in at $10.9 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $10.69 billion.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, recommended Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) .

On Jan. 29, Apple reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $143.76 billion, beating analyst estimates of $138.42 billion. The iPhone maker reported earnings of $2.84 per share for the first quarter, beating analyst estimates of $2.66 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Price Action:

Palo Alto shares fell 0.1% to close at $165.30 on Wednesday.

Millrose Properties shares gained 1.1% to close at $31.84 during the session.

Visa shares gained 0.3% to settle at $329.24 on Wednesday.

Apple shares gained 0.7% to settle at $275.50 during the session.

