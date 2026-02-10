U.S. stocks are little changed on Tuesday, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average is stealing the spotlight as it pushes to fresh record territory.

The blue-chip index is up 0.6% at around 50,400 points by midday trading in New York, extending its year-to-date gains to nearly 5%.

If February closes in positive territory, it would mark the Dow's 10th consecutive month of gains, tying the longest winning streak on record alongside the 2017–2018 run.

Small caps are also higher, with the Russell 2000 up 0.6% and moving back toward a retest of its all-time highs.

The S&P 500 is little changed, up 0.1%, while the Nasdaq 100 is also flat on the session.

Utilities are the top-performing sector on Tuesday, while financials lag the broader market, down about 0.5%.

Spotify Technologies S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) soared 14% after blockbuster results, eyeing the best session since October 2019.

The ratings giant is now down roughly 22% month-to-date, on track for its worst monthly performance since September 2009.

Commodities trade mostly lower, with gold down 0.9%, silver sliding 2.4%, and oil easing 0.4%.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) slips 0.3%, falling back below $70,000.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

According to Benzinga Pro data:

Russell 1000's Top 5 Gainers

Russell 1000's Top 5 Losers