Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) announced its fourth quarter adjusted net income ahead of expectations and strong business KPIs (key performance indicators), according to Goldman Sachs.

The Apollo Global Management Analyst: Analyst Alexander Blostein reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $165.

The Apollo Global Management Thesis: The company reported adjusted net income of $2.47 per share, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 per share, driven by a pre-tax income beat, Blostein said in the note.

Apollo Global Management's strong business KPIs were underscored by originations of $97 billion and gross capital deployment of $113 billion, he added.

The analyst stated that this was a "strong quarter with little to pick at," driven by:

Management fee beat

Healthy FPAUM (assets under management that are eligible for performance fee) growth

Ongoing momentum in deployment, originations, and with follow-through to transaction fees

Slightly better SRE (spread related earnings)

"We see this as a solid set of results, underscored by acceleration of third-party AUM business and stabilization in SRE spreads," he further wrote.

APO Price Action: Apollo Asset Management shares were up 2.38% at $136.19 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Sutthiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock