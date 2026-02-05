The Boston Scientific Analyst: Analyst Mike Matson maintained a Buy rating, but slashed the price target from $121 to $97.

The Boston Scientific Thesis: The company reported revenue of $5.286 billion and adjusted earnings of 80 cents per share, topping consensus estimates of $5.280 billion and 78 cents per share, respectively, Matson said in the note.

Boston Scientific's organic growth slowed to 12.7%, from 15.3% in the third quarter "as FARAPULSE growth slowed due to increasing competition and slowing PFA adoption," he added.

"MedSurg growth slowed as improved Neuromodulation growth was more than offset by slower Endoscopy and Urology growth," the analyst wrote.

Management guided to 2026 revenue growth of 10.5%-11.5%, implying a revenue range of $22.182-$22.383 billion, with the midpoint falling short of consensus of $22.370 billion, while earnings guidance came in at $3.43-$3.49 per share, versus consensus of $3.47 per share, he further stated.

BSX Price Action: Shares of Boston Scientific had risen by 2.08% to $77.07 at the time of publication on Thursday.

Image: Shutterstock