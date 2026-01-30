Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) reported its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings ahead of expectations, "driven by 11% higher Upstream results and a 4% refining beat," according to JPMorgan.

The Chevron Analyst: Analyst Arun Jayaram reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock.

The Chevron Thesis: The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share, topping Street expectations of $1.44 per share, Jayaram said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Chevron's Upstream beat was mainly on the back of higher sales volumes and earnings from legacy Hess and lower operating expenses.

Chevron also benefits from being the only U.S. oil major operating in Venezuela. The U.S. Treasury Department issued the Houston-based company a special license to operate there.

JPMorgan’s analysts didn’t mention Venezuela in their report.

"We remain committed to [Venezuela’s] present. And we stand ready to help it build a ⁠better future while strengthening U.S. energy and regional security," CEO Mike Wirth said in a Friday news release.

The Downstream beat was driven by wider margins on refined product sales, lower operating expenses and lower impairment.

Management guided to Upstream production volumes of 4,040 MBoe/d (thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day). That’s below consensus of 4,099 MBoe/d, the analyst stated.

"Despite disruptions in January, the company expects to grow TCO volumes by 30 MBoe/d YoY, which is close to the original plan as CVX has optimized its maintenance schedule," he further wrote.

CVX Price Action: Shares of Chevron had risen by 1.19% to $173.18 at the time of publication on Friday.

Image: Shutterstock