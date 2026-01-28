Following Tuesday's sharp 20% drop, Cantor Fitzgerald analysts labeled the decline in UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (NYSE:UNH) shares as a buying opportunity.

UnitedHealth stock plummeted following a disappointing 2027 Medicare Advantage Advance Notice and a fourth quarter earnings report that met profit expectations, but signaled a rare revenue decline for the coming year.

Why Cantor Remains Bullish

Despite the heavy selling, Cantor maintained its Overweight rating and $440 price target on UnitedHealth Group, even as other analysts lowered price targets across the board.

The firm's bullish conviction is rooted in several key factors:

Valuation and Outlook

UNH Price Action: UnitedHealth Group shares made a slight recovery on Wednesday, gaining 3.86% to trade at $293.62 at the time of publication.



