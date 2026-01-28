RTX Corp (NYSE:RTX) reported strong results for the fourth quarter and provided its 2026 guidance in line with consensus estimates, according to Goldman Sachs.

The RTX Analyst: Analyst Noah Poponak reiterated a Neutral rating and price target of $172.

The RTX Thesis: The company reported earnings of $1.55 per share, topping consensus estimates of $1.47 per share, Poponak said in the note.

RTX posted revenues of $24.2 billion, which came in 6.8% higher than expected, he added.

Pratt revenues grew 25% year-on-year organically, while Collins revenues rose 8% and Raytheon was up 7%, the analyst stated.

Management guided to 2026 adjusted sales of $92.0-$93.0 billion and adjusted earnings of $6.60-$6.80 per share, in line with consensus estimates of $92.5 billion and $6.71, respectively, he said.

The company's free cash flow guidance of $8.25-$8.75 billion also met the consensus of $8.56 billion, Poponak added.

RTX Price Action: Shares of RTX were trading at $201.00 during premarket trading n on Wednesday.

