On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained a Positive rating on Baker Hughes on Jan. 7 and raised the price target from $56 to $58.

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, picked State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSE:KRE) , saying he likes regionals here.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, said Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has a 4.3% dividend yield and trades at nine times earnings. The company has a dominant position in the very high margin global motorcycle business, she added.

American Honda posted sales of 1,430,577 units in 2025, representing a 0.5% year-over-year increase. The company's December sales totaled 118,659 units.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, said Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is a buy.

On the earnings front, Wells Fargo, on Jan. 14, posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings as net interest income and fees climbed. Wells Fargo reported fourth-quarter 2025 net income of $5.4 billion, or $1.62 per diluted share, up from $5.1 billion, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier.

Price Action: