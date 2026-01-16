On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, said ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is starting to separate itself from the rest of the software herd.

As per the recent news, authID Inc on Thursday announced a new identity verification integration with ServiceNow. The move aims to strengthen security for contact centers amid increasing fraud risks.

Bill Baruch, founder & president of Blue Line Capital, said he likes Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) .

Supporting his view, TD Cowen analyst Bill Katz, on Wednesday, maintained Intercontinental Exchange with a Buy and raised the price target from $175 to $193.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) is the leader in privates.

As per the recent news, Apollo Global Management has led a $3.5 billion financing package for Valor Compute Infrastructure (VCI), a fund run by Valor Equity Partners. This money will help fund a $5.4 billion acquisition and lease of data-center infrastructure, including Nvidia Corp‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) GB200 GPUs, to a subsidiary of Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI.

The deal is structured as a triple‑net lease and is intended to support xAI’s ongoing model training and the development of Grok, its AI chatbot, Apollo said in a statement.

Price Action:

ServiceNow shares fell 2.6% to close at $131.17 on Thursday.

Intercontinental Exchange rose 0.2% to settle at $173.28 during the session.

Apollo Global Management shares gained 0.1% to close at $144.15 on Thursday.

Image: Shutterstock