January 16, 2026 8:01 AM 1 min read

Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management And A Tech Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, said ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is starting to separate itself from the rest of the software herd.

As per the recent news, authID Inc on Thursday announced a new identity verification integration with ServiceNow. The move aims to strengthen security for contact centers amid increasing fraud risks.

Bill Baruch, founder & president of Blue Line Capital, said he likes Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Supporting his view, TD Cowen analyst Bill Katz, on Wednesday, maintained Intercontinental Exchange with a Buy and raised the price target from $175 to $193.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) is the leader in privates.

As per the recent news, Apollo Global Management has led a $3.5 billion financing package for Valor Compute Infrastructure (VCI), a fund run by Valor Equity Partners. This money will help fund a $5.4 billion acquisition and lease of data-center infrastructure, including Nvidia Corp‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) GB200 GPUs, to a subsidiary of Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI.

The deal is structured as a triple‑net lease and is intended to support xAI’s ongoing model training and the development of Grok, its AI chatbot, Apollo said in a statement.

Price Action:

  • ServiceNow shares fell 2.6% to close at $131.17 on Thursday.
  • Intercontinental Exchange rose 0.2% to settle at $173.28 during the session.
  • Apollo Global Management shares gained 0.1% to close at $144.15 on Thursday.

