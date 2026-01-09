A Ford signpost is seen outside a Ford dealership store in Sunnyvale, California
January 9, 2026 11:21 AM 1 min read

Ford Motor General Motors Analyst Turns Bullish After EV Exit

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Ford Motor Co's (NYSE:F) capitulation of electric vehicles (EVs) is "a welcome development," according to Piper Sandler.

The Ford Motor Analyst: Analyst Alexander Potter upgraded the rating from Neutral to Overweight, while raising the price target from $11 to $16.

The Ford Motor Thesis: Although its next-generation EV platform is built with the same philosophy as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Chinese OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), the company was unlikely to become relevant by selling first-generation EVs, "all of which were highly unprofitable (and not especially compelling)," Potter said in the upgrade note.

Ford decided to partner with Renault ADR (OTC:RNLSY) and write down EV assets worth $19.5 billion, he added.

"By de-emphasizing EVs and Europe, Ford is refocusing on its most lucrative segments," the analyst wrote. Ford is well-positioned for margin expansion through 2027, driven by lower warranty spending and a favorable mix, he further stated.

The analyst expects the company to reach earnings of $1.95 per share, above the current consensus of $1.77 per share.

F Price Action: Shares of Ford Motor had declined by 0.94% to $14.26 at publication on Friday.

