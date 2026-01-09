General Motors Analyst Turns Bullish, Raises Price Target By 18%

Given its limited exposure to Chinese competitors, General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) appears poised to "continue generating cash, defending price, and buying back stock," according to Piper Sandler.

The General Motors Analyst: Analyst Alexander Potter upgraded the rating from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $66 to $78.

The General Motors Thesis: The company should be able to beat the current consensus estimates, given its minimal China risk and "a less punitive EPA (Environmental Protection Agency)," Potter said in the upgrade note.

The analyst hikes the earnings estimates for 2025, 2026 and 2027 to $10.65 per share, $12.27 per share and $14.02 per share, respectively, higher than consensus of $10.31, $11.82 and $13.55.

General Motors has lagged other automakers in the "race to develop in-house electrical architectures" and the company's rose in autonomous driving is "iffy," Potter stated. Despite being "an old-school carmaker," the company "makes a lot of money," he further wrote.

Price Action: Shares of General Motors had declined by 3.29% to $82.31 at the time of publication on Friday.