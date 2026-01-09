While Coinbase Global Inc's (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is down 40% from its July highs, the company's "product velocity has increased" and its total addressable market (TAM) has expanded, according to BofA Securities.

The Coinbase Global Analyst: Analyst Craig Siegenthaler upgraded the rating from Neutral to Buy, while keeping the price target at $340.

The Coinbase Global Thesis: The stock came under pressure from the crypto correction in the fourth quarter of 2025, Siegenthaler said in the upgrade note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Last month, the company provided details of its expansion into stock and ETF trading and prediction markets for the first time, supporting the company's goal of becoming "everything exchange" and cross-selling more products to its existing users, the analyst stated.

Base, a blockchain that aims to be a decentralized and permissionless network, is key to Coinbase's expansion into infrastructure and "a native token launch would incentivize builders, creators and early adopters" and could raise "billions in cash," he wrote.

Coinbase Tokenize has recently been launched and it combines issuance, custody, compliance, and access to Coinbase Global's "sizable" client base, Siegenthaler added.

COIN Price Action: Shares declined by 0.14% to close at $245.59 on Thursday.

Image: Shutterstock