January 8, 2026 8:40 AM 1 min read

Palo Alto, Capital One Financial, IDEXX Laboratories And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, named Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Guggenheim analyst John Difucci, on Monday, upgraded Palo Alto from Sell to Neutral, while Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $230 to $265.

SoFi’s Liz Young Thomas picked State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLB) as her final trade.

Stephanie Link, chief investment officer at Hightower, named Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Lending support to her choice, Barclays analyst Terry Ma, on Tuesday, maintained Capital One with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $271 to $294.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) as his final trade.

Barclays analyst Glen Santangelo, on Dec. 9, initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $850.

Price Action:

  • Palo Alto shares rose 4.3% to close at $193.90 on Wednesday.
  • Capital One Financial shares fell 1.8% to settle at $253.25 during the session.
  • IDEXX Laboratories shares surged 1.1% to close at $714.55 on Wednesday.
  • State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF fell 1.7% during the session.

Image: Shutterstock

