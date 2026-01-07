Penguin Solutions Inc's (NASDAQ:PENG) better-than-expected results for the fiscal first quarter show steady progress in AI, according to Rosenblatt Securities.

The Penguin Solutions Analyst: analyst Kevin Cassidy reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $30.

The Penguin Solutions Thesis: The company reported revenues of $343 million, beating consensus of $338.4 million, and non-GAAP earnings of 49 cents per share, topping expectations of 44 cents per share.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Advanced Computing revenues grew 52% year-on-year, and this will continue as Penguin Solutions shifts away from Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) , Cassidy says.

“We expect that as the company expands its enterprise customer base and become less dependent on Meta deployments, revenue growth will accelerate,” he added.

Integrated Memory revenues grew 41% year-on-year, and this business could surpass $600 million in fiscal 2026, he added.

Management reaffirmed their full-year outlook, with midpoint showing around 6% revenue growth and non-GAAP earnings of around $2.00 per share, Cassidy noted.

With the LED business slowing, "we see the growth in Advanced Computing and Integrated Memory as the reason to own the stock," he further wrote.

PENG Price Action: Shares of Penguin Solutions had declined by 1.07% to $21.32 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

Image: Shutterstock