While AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd's (NYSE:AXS) share price has climbed over the past two years due to the company incorporating a new action plan, the next couple of years are likely to be "more difficult," according to Bank of America Securities.

The AXIS Capital Holdings Analyst: Analyst Joshua Shanker downgraded the rating from Buy to Neutral, and cut the price target from $116 to $115.

The AXIS Capital Holdings Thesis: The company's shares had a "remarkable two years, as the new leadership implemented a new action plan "with new hires and new focus driving healthy returns," Shanker said in the downgrade note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Over the next two years, AXIS Capital is likely to face tougher pricing trends that no longer favor the sector, he added.

"AXIS’s underwriting will additionally become less transparent as MGA (managing general agent) risk and contract-binding business become a higher proportion of the underwriting footprint, in our view," the analyst wrote.

The company's balance sheet now reflects deteriorating loss trends, similar to those of peers, Shanker stated. Earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 are lower than consensus due to "higher acquisition costs and less net favorable reserve development."

AXS Price Action: Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings had declined by 3.1% to $102.24 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock