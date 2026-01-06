Nvidia Stock 'Top AI Pick': Analyst Says CES 2026 Shows Company's Dominance, Leadership

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is among the companies showing off new products and sharing company announcements at the 2026 CES. Here's what analysts are saying about Nvidia's new products and the keynote given by CEO Jensen Huang, along with commentary on several other companies at the annual event.

The Nvidia Analysts: Bank of America Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia with a price target of $275.

Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia with a price target of $245.

Bank of America on NVDA: Huang's keynote showed Nvidia's next-generation of products and continued AI scaling on track, Arya said in a new investor note.

Arya highlighted Nvidia's announcement that six new chips are part of Vera Rubin, a platform that is on track for the second half of 2026.

"AI scaling continues with 10x model size increase, 5x token generation, 10x token cost reduction per year," Arya said.

The analyst said Nvidia remains a "top AI pick" thanks to its strong leadership in the sector and strong demand for the company's AI products.

Along with the new Vera Rubin platform, Arya highlighted the company's new memory storage platform, dominance in the LLM sector, AI scaling into physical AI and China showing strong demand for H200, but awaiting licenses.

"We continue to highlight NVDA's continued dominance in AI compute, networking, system and ecosystem."

Rosenblatt on NVDA: New product announcements from Nvidia and others show "AI development still in early innings," Cassidy said in a new investor note.

"The unifying message from NVIDIA, Intel and AMD's CES presentations was the global demand for greater computing power," Cassidy said of Nvidia, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) .

Cassidy has a Sell rating on Intel stock with a price target of $25 and has a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices stock with a price target of $300.

The analyst said new AI accelerators promising performance gains over past generations come as developers are demanding additional compute capacity.

"We believe that as long as breakthroughs in performance and efficiency persist, earnings growth should be able to match rising share prices."

Cassidy said AI-related investments will likely expand beyond data centers to new areas.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia stock is up 0.27% to $187.57 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $86.63 to $212.19.

Photo by JRdes via Shutterstock