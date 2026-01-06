Apple App Store Net Revenue Growth Decelerates In December

Apple Inc's (NASDAQ:AAPL) App Store year-on-year net revenue growth decelerated to 5.7% in December from November's 6.1%, while spending trends were mixed across the company's top geographies, according to Goldman Sachs.

The Apple Analyst: Analyst Michael Ng maintained a Buy rating and a $320 price target.

The Apple Thesis: December was the lowest month for App Store spending growth in 2025 and came in below the 2022-2024 average December growth of 9.6% year-on-year, Ng said.

Apple App Store net revenue grew 7% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking the lowest quarterly rate since the first quarter of 2023, he added.

While U.S. spending trends remained stable sequentially, China and Japan App Store spending growth deteriorated, the analyst stated. Spending in China contracted by 5% year-on-year, versus a 1% decline in November, while that in Japan contracted by 3% versus a decline of 2% year-on-year in November, he said.

AAPL Price Action: Shares of Apple had declined by 1.69% to $262.74 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

