Walt Disney company logo displayed on mobile phone screen
January 6, 2026 12:51 PM 2 min read

Disney Boasts Strong Orlando Tourism Data During Holiday Quarter

by Priya Nigam Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

For Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), the holiday season has historically been an important quarter.

Here are the key analyst insights:

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Goldman Sachs: Florida tourism market indicators for October show that the Orlando market is "strong and growing," Ng said in a note. The data supports strong demand trends for the final quarter of 2025, he added.

"Lake Buena Vista trends, which we view as the best read through for Disney, are still positive in terms of Lake Buena Vista hotel occupancy and RevPar improvements year-over-year," the analyst wrote. The company is likely to report a 1% year-on-year increase in domestic attendance for its fiscal first quarter (fourth quarter of calendar year 2025), he further wrote.

BofA Securities: Disney had "several moving parts in the underlying business" in its fiscal first quarter, Ehrlich said. Zootopia 2’s strong box office performance is likely to be offset by "softer performance in some of the live action titles in the quarter," she added.

The Experiences business is likely to have witnessed attendance headwinds from international visitors, the analyst stated. "More positively, DIS is facing an easier F1Q comp from the hurricanes last year," she further wrote.

The company is on track to launch its largest ship, the Disney Adventure, in March 2026, Ehrlich said.

DIS Price Action: Shares of Walt Disney had risen by 0.32% to $114.44 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

DIS Logo
DISThe Walt Disney Co
$114.540.41%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved