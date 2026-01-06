Disney Boasts Strong Orlando Tourism Data During Holiday Quarter

For Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), the holiday season has historically been an important quarter.

Here are the key analyst insights:

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng maintained a Buy rating and a $151 price target.

BofA Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich maintained a Buy rating and a $140 price target.

Goldman Sachs: Florida tourism market indicators for October show that the Orlando market is "strong and growing," Ng said in a note. The data supports strong demand trends for the final quarter of 2025, he added.

"Lake Buena Vista trends, which we view as the best read through for Disney, are still positive in terms of Lake Buena Vista hotel occupancy and RevPar improvements year-over-year," the analyst wrote. The company is likely to report a 1% year-on-year increase in domestic attendance for its fiscal first quarter (fourth quarter of calendar year 2025), he further wrote.

BofA Securities: Disney had "several moving parts in the underlying business" in its fiscal first quarter, Ehrlich said. Zootopia 2’s strong box office performance is likely to be offset by "softer performance in some of the live action titles in the quarter," she added.

The Experiences business is likely to have witnessed attendance headwinds from international visitors, the analyst stated. "More positively, DIS is facing an easier F1Q comp from the hurricanes last year," she further wrote.

The company is on track to launch its largest ship, the Disney Adventure, in March 2026, Ehrlich said.

DIS Price Action: Shares of Walt Disney had risen by 0.32% to $114.44 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

