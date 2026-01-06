Wealthfront Offers 'Compelling Structural Growth,' Says Analyst

Wealthfront Corp (NASDAQ:WLTH) offers exposure to "compelling structural growth" due to its attractive digital wealth advisory product, according to Goldman Sachs.

The Wealthfront Analyst: Analyst James Yaro initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and a $14.50 price target.

The Wealthfront Thesis: An estimated 15% asset CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) could drive revenue and earnings CAGRs of 19% and 14%, respectively, through 2028, Yaro said in the initiation note.

The analyst mentioned three demographic tailwinds:

Wealthfront has an automated tax-loss harvesting product that keeps effective after-tax management fees "extremely low"

Ongoing growth in cash management, given the high rates earned on cash

Rapid expansion of its mortgage origination product, given its lower cost, faster origination timelines, and better user experience than competitors

He expects the company's mortgage business to capture more than 50% of clients’ mortgage demand by fiscal 2028, and for its revenue contribution to rise from 0% currently to around 15%.

WLTH Price Action: Wealthfront shares declined 1.17% to $13.49 as of last check on Tuesday.

