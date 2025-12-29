Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) on Monday said it will discontinue further clinical development of acasunlimab.

The decision was made as part of Genmab’s strategic focus on the most value‑creating opportunities in its late‑stage portfolio and following a thorough assessment of the evolving competitive landscape.

While the clinical profile observed to date has been encouraging, Genmab will concentrate resources on programs with the highest potential impact, including Epkinly (epcoritamab), petosemtamab, and rinatabart sesutecan (Rina‑S), which are advancing in late‑stage development.

The decision does not impact Genmab’s full‑year 2025 financial guidance.

In August 2024, Genmab assumed sole responsibility for developing and potentially commercializing acasunlimab, as BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has opted not to participate in the further development of the acasunlimab program.

As per the Genmab website, acasunlimab was in four cancer trials, including a Phase 3 study in non-small cell lung cancer, two Phase 2 trials in melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer, and a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

Analyst Take

William Blair on Monday wrote, “We previously modeled peak sales of roughly $300 million for acasunlimab, and therefore had always viewed it as a minimal contribution to the company’s peak revenue opportunity.”

With potential for $8 billion in combined peak sales for the company’s three lead assets, analyst Matt Phipps sees significant upside for Genmab and reiterates an Outperform rating.

GMAB Price Action: Genmab shares were down 2.05% at $32.73 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

