On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) as his final trade.
Supporting his view, JPMorgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang, on Dec. 4, upgraded Toast from Neutral to Overweight and maintained the price target of $43.
Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is bouncing here.
Uber and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have partnered with Baidu Inc.-backed (NASDAQ:BIDU) Robotaxi company Apollo Go to bring self-driving taxis to the U.K.
Liz Thomas, SoFi’s Head of Investment Strategy, picked State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLB), saying materials is expected to be the second-best sector in earnings is 2026.
Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI) as his final trade.
Price Action:
- Toast shares rose 2.9% to close at $37.28 on Monday.
- Uber gained 2.5% to settle at $81.26 during the session.
- State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF gained 1.2% on Monday.
- State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF climbed 2.4% during the session.
