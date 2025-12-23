On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, JPMorgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang, on Dec. 4, upgraded Toast from Neutral to Overweight and maintained the price target of $43.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is bouncing here.

Uber and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have partnered with Baidu Inc.-backed (NASDAQ:BIDU) Robotaxi company Apollo Go to bring self-driving taxis to the U.K.

Liz Thomas, SoFi’s Head of Investment Strategy, picked State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLB) , saying materials is expected to be the second-best sector in earnings is 2026.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI) as his final trade.

Price Action:

Toast shares rose 2.9% to close at $37.28 on Monday.

Uber gained 2.5% to settle at $81.26 during the session.

State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF gained 1.2% on Monday.

State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF climbed 2.4% during the session.

