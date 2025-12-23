Toast log on smartphone on financial chart background
Uber, Toast And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, JPMorgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang, on Dec. 4, upgraded Toast from Neutral to Overweight and maintained the price target of $43.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is bouncing here.

Uber and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have partnered with Baidu Inc.-backed (NASDAQ:BIDU) Robotaxi company Apollo Go to bring self-driving taxis to the U.K.

Liz Thomas, SoFi’s Head of Investment Strategy, picked State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLB), saying materials is expected to be the second-best sector in earnings is 2026.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI) as his final trade.

Price Action:

  • Toast shares rose 2.9% to close at $37.28 on Monday.
  • Uber gained 2.5% to settle at $81.26 during the session.
  • State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF gained 1.2% on Monday.
  • State Street SPDR S&P Biotech ETF climbed 2.4% during the session.

Image: Shutterstock

