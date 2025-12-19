On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Hightower Advisors’ Stephanie Link said Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is down 11% from its highs and trades at 11 times earnings.

They will fix Foot Locker, Link added. Dick’s completed its purchase of Foot Locker in September.

On the earnings front, Dick's Sporting, on Nov. 26, delivered stronger-than-expected results in its core business and lifted full-year guidance. The company reported third-quarter sales of $4.168 billion (+36.3% year over year), which outpaced the Street view of $3.546 billion.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Bill Baruch, founder and president of both Blue Line Capital and Blue Line Futures, named Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Truist Securities analyst Richard Newitter, on Thursday, maintained Intuitive Surgical with a Buy and raised the price target from $620 to $650.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, picked Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, JPMorgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang, on Dec. 4, upgraded Toast from Neutral to Overweight and maintained the price target of $43.

Price Action:

Intuitive Surgical shares rose 0.9% to close at $561.89 on Thursday.

Dick’s Sporting gained 1% to settle at $210.07 during the session.

Toast shares rose 3.2% to close at $36.62 on Thursday.

Check This Out:

Image: Shutterstock