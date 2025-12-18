Buy Beer, Nicotine, Energy Drink Stocks For 2026 Staples Party

Recent analysis from Goldman Sachs suggests a shifting tide for consumer staples in 2026 and proposes an investment strategy highlighting beer, nicotine and energy drinks.

The thesis relies on two primary pillars: a stabilizing macroeconomic environment for middle-income consumers and a unique cluster of global events slated for 2026.

CELH stock is climbing. See the chart and price action here.

The Middle-Class Tailwind

The core of this “party” is the healthier middle-class consumer. As inflationary pressures begin to normalize, the purchasing power of this demographic is expected to strengthen and benefit staples like energy drinks and nicotine products as relatively low-cost affordable luxuries.

Read Next— High Hopes: Pot Stocks Blaze As Trump Eyes Rescheduling

Goldman identifies these as outperformers because they benefit from high brand loyalty and habitual consumption patterns that thrive as discretionary income stabilizes.

Energy Drinks and Nicotine: Outperformers

In the staples sector, energy drinks and nicotine (particularly next-generation products like oral pouches) continue to show superior growth margins.

"We continue to encourage investors to put new money to work in stocks with exposure to categories with attractive and profitable growth that should outpace broader Staples such as energy drinks, nicotine, candy, and beauty," Goldman wrote, per Zerohedge.

Energy drinks benefit from a broadening demographic appeal beyond just athletes or students, while the nicotine sector is undergoing a shift toward reduced-risk products that offer higher pricing power and recurring revenue.

Energy drink and nicotine stocks to watch include:

​​Monster Beverage Corp. (NYSE:MNST)

(NYSE:MNST) Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

(NASDAQ:CELH) Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

(NYSE:PM) Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

2026: The “Year of Beer Stocks”

The most compelling part of the GS note is the focus on 2026 as a landmark year for the brewing industry.

"We believe 2026 could be the year of beer stocks as we expect headwinds to abate and see a few tailwinds such as the lapping of easy comps, better weather (we hope), and increased consumption occasions," Goldman analysts wrote, per Zerohedge.

The year 2026 offers a triple threat of beer consumption occasions:

The FIFA World Cup : Hosted across North America, driving massive localized consumption.

Hosted across North America, driving massive localized consumption. The Winter Olympics : Providing a global marketing stage for major brands.

Providing a global marketing stage for major brands. The US 250th Anniversary: A nationwide celebration likely to spur significant domestic “patriotic” spending and social gatherings.

These major events could create a perfect storm for volume growth in the beer sector that has recently faced headwinds.

Beer stocks to watch include:

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD)

(NYSE:BUD) Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE:TAP)

(NYSE:TAP) Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

(NYSE:STZ) Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Goldman's 2026 consumer staples outlook highlights the potential for traditionally defensive stocks to become growth leaders, as they are perfectly positioned for the United States, ready to celebrate at scale.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock