Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) stock rose on Thursday following a merger announcement centered on nuclear fusion ambitions.

The company said it will merge with TAE Technologies in an all-stock deal valued at over $6 billion.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said the transaction positions the combined company as a potential first publicly traded fusion player.

Also Read: Trump Media Fusion Deal: Donald Trump Joins Google, Chevron, Goldman Sachs In High‑Stakes Nuclear Energy Play

Ives described the merger as effectively centered around TAE's technology, research base, and long-term fusion expertise. He noted TAE has spent more than two decades developing fusion technology.

The company has built and safely operated multiple fusion reactors over that period. Ives said TAE achieved several meaningful breakthroughs in energy generation and reactor design.

Those advances place TAE near the top of the global fusion development landscape, in his view.

Institutional Backing And Political Support

The analyst highlighted TAE's long-standing support from major institutional and strategic investors. Backers include large technology, energy, and financial firms.

Ives said the company could also benefit from strong political support in the United States. He believes that support may accelerate domestic fusion development efforts.

The analyst said the timing aligns with rising energy constraints tied to artificial intelligence growth.

The analyst described clean nuclear technology as strategically critical in the global energy race. He said fusion represents a long-term solution to energy scarcity.

Ives said TAE plans to build the world's first utility-scale fusion plant within the next year. Additional plants with significantly higher capacity could follow over time.

He noted fusion facilities face fewer regulatory hurdles than traditional nuclear plants. Fusion sites are classified as industrial facilities rather than nuclear reactors.

That distinction reduces permitting timelines and eliminates meltdown risks, according to Ives. He said those factors improve project feasibility and investor appeal.

Global Competition And Capital Availability

Ives said China continues investing aggressively in fusion and nuclear infrastructure. That pace increases pressure on the United States to respond.

Per the analyst, TAE now has sufficient capital to play a central role in U.S. fusion ambitions. Ives estimated available funding to be near $2 billion.

The analyst said nuclear energy investments remain scarce in public markets.

He pointed to Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) as a leading example among listed nuclear-focused companies.

The analyst said investors increasingly focus on energy assets tied to AI expansion. Those include nuclear, grid infrastructure, utilities, and traditional energy providers.

Ives said energy supply remains the biggest constraint on long-term AI growth.

The analyst said competition will intensify between U.S. technology leaders and China. Ives expects that rivalry to shape investment winners through the next decade.

DJT Price Action: Trump Media & Tech Gr shares were up 34.83% at $14.11 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock