While CSX Corp's (NASDAQ:CSX) volume growth has been disappointing so far in the fourth quarter, CFO Kevin Boone has projected $40 million in additional costs, according to Bank of America Securities.

The CSX Analyst: Analyst Ken Hoexter maintained a Buy rating and a $41 price target.

The CSX Thesis: CSX’s quarter-to-date carload growth is trending at 2.2% year-on-year, "below our prior 4.6% target," Hoexter said in the note.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

He revised the carload growth estimate for the fourth quarter to 2.3%.

Fertilizers, Autos, and Forest Products are the main underperformers, while Coal posted strength, the analyst stated

Although Intermodal is trending just short of expectations, its growth could accelerate in the second quarter of 2026, "after the final phase of its Port Baltimore/Howard Street Tunnel project is completed with bridge clearances completed, enabling double stacking of containers," he further wrote.

CSX Price Action: Shares of CSX had declined by 0.53% to $36.60 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock