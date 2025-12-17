On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, named The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) as his final trade.

According to recent reports, Goldman Sachs agreed on Dec. 1 to acquire Innovator Capital Management for approximately $2.0 billion. The company expects to pay the amount in cash and equity. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, picked Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) .

Lending support to her choice, Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller, on Dec. 8, initiated coverage of Capital One with an Outperform rating and set a $270 price target.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Stifel analyst Matthew Smith, on Dec. 12, maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage and raised the price target from $78 to $82.

Price Action:

Goldman Sachs shares fell 1.2% to close at $879.15 on Tuesday.

Capital One Financial gained 0.8% to settle at $241.61 during the session.

Monster Beverage shares rose 0.7% to close at $75.34 on Tuesday.

