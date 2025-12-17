Goldman Sachs logo on a phone
December 17, 2025 8:32 AM 1 min read

Goldman Sachs, Capital One Financial And A Consumer Defensive Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Malcolm Ethridge, managing partner at Capital Area Planning Group, named The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) as his final trade.

According to recent reports, Goldman Sachs agreed on Dec. 1 to acquire Innovator Capital Management for approximately $2.0 billion. The company expects to pay the amount in cash and equity. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, picked Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Lending support to her choice, Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller, on Dec. 8, initiated coverage of Capital One with an Outperform rating and set a $270 price target.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Stifel analyst Matthew Smith, on Dec. 12, maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage and raised the price target from $78 to $82.

Price Action:

  • Goldman Sachs shares fell 1.2% to close at $879.15 on Tuesday.
  • Capital One Financial gained 0.8% to settle at $241.61 during the session.
  • Monster Beverage shares rose 0.7% to close at $75.34 on Tuesday.

Check This Out:

Image: Shutterstock

COF Logo
COFCapital One Financial Corp
$243.960.97%
Overview
GS Logo
GSThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc
$883.030.44%
MNST Logo
MNSTMonster Beverage Corp
$75.34-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved