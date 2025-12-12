Okta Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OKTA) sales reorganization is beginning to deliver tangible results, with a cleaner pipeline, faster deal cycles, and improving sales productivity giving the identity-security firm greater confidence to step up hiring and advance its early push into AI-driven security.

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintains a Buy rating on Okta with a $110 price target, based on a 5.7x EV/Sales multiple applied to his fiscal year 2027 revenue estimate.

While he sees clear improvement in execution, he notes that investors remain focused on whether higher go-to-market spending can translate into sustained revenue growth and stronger retention.

Go-To-Market Specialization Shows Results

According to Cikos, Okta’s move to specialize its go-to-market teams is yielding benefits. Despite initial concerns that splitting Okta and Auth0 sales forces would be disruptive, the company has continued to outperform its own guidance, signaling stronger-than-expected execution.

He points to higher-quality pipeline, shorter sales cycles, and improved close rates as evidence that the strategy is working. These productivity gains have supported new sales hiring in fiscal 2026, with additional headcount expected in fiscal 2027.

Salesforce metrics are also trending favorably, with lower attrition and longer average tenure, suggesting improved stability across the sales organization.

Looking ahead, Cikos expects Okta to further refine its enterprise sales model in fiscal 2027 by separating responsibilities between “Hunters” focused on new logo acquisition and “Farmers” dedicated to account expansion and retention.

He views this shift as less disruptive than the earlier Okta/Auth0 split and believes it could support new customer growth while protecting net revenue retention.

AI Security And Product Momentum

On AI security, Cikos characterizes monetization as still nascent and does not expect a material contribution in fiscal 2027. Even so, he highlights growing strategic momentum.

Okta for AI Agents is currently in beta, while Auth0 for AI Agents has reached general availability, expanding the company’s footprint in securing AI-driven workloads.

Management has disclosed that more than 100 customers, representing over $200 million in annual recurring revenue, are already engaging with Okta on AI security initiatives, pointing to rising enterprise interest even at this early stage.

Recent Financial Performance

In early December, Okta reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, delivering $742 million in revenue, up 12% year over year, alongside adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share. Remaining performance obligations climbed 17% to $4.29 billion, signaling solid forward demand.

The company generated $211 million in free cash flow during the quarter and ended the period with $2.46 billion in cash, underscoring balance-sheet strength and financial flexibility.

OKTA Price Action: Okta shares were up 0.35% at $90.91 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

