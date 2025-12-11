On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, said Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has a 6.3% dividend yield. There’s no threat from AI, and they’ve got the demographic wind at their back, she added.

Lending support to her choice, Wells Fargo analyst John Kilichowski, on Nov. 25, maintained Sabra Health Care with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $20 to $21.

Kari Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, named Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) as her final trade.

Support her view, Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys, on Nov. 20, upgraded Apollo from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $151 to $180.

Liz Thomas, SoFi’s head of investment strategy, picked iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSE:IWD) as her final trade.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said he will buy Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) .

On the earnings front, Spotify, on Nov. 4, reported third-quarter 2025 results that exceeded Wall Street expectations. Spotify posted quarterly earnings of $3.83 per share, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of a $1.87 profit. Revenue reached $4.99 billion (4.19 billion euros), up 7% year over year and ahead of projections of $4.92 billion.

Price Action:

Sabra Health Care shares fell 1.6% to close at $19.00 on Wednesday.

Apollo Global Management gained 3.6% to settle at $149.08 during the session.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF gained 1.4% on Wednesday.

Spotify jumped 3.4% to settle at $609.41 during the session.

