Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Rally Ignited By Promising Sickle Cell Results

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) stock is surging on Monday, after the company released initial results from the ongoing 20 mg dose cohort of the Phase 1b PIONEER trial of pociredir in sickle cell disease.

“We are highly encouraged by these initial data from the 20 mg cohort, which show clear evidence of a dose-response and build on the strong profile established with the 12 mg cohort,” said Alex Sapir, Fulcrum’s President and CEO.

Mean absolute fetal hemoglobin (HbF) increased by 9.9% at six weeks of treatment with pociredir (vs. 5.6% at week six and 8.6% at week 12 in the 12 mg cohort), increasing from a baseline of 7.1% to 16.9%.

As of the Nov. 11, 2025 data cutoff, seven of 12 patients (58%) achieved absolute HbF levels ≥20% at week six, and all patients demonstrated a robust HbF increase.

HbF levels of 20% are associated with ~90% of patients experiencing zero vaso-occlusive crisis (VOCs) per year, based on real-world data presented by Fulcrum at the 20th Annual Sickle Cell & Thalassemia Conference (ASCAT) in October 2025.

A clear dose-response was observed, with a >3.75-fold mean induction of HbF at week 12 among patients who reached the week 12 visit as of the Nov. 11, 2025 data cutoff (n=6), compared to a 2.4-fold mean induction at week 12 in the 12 mg cohort.

The average baseline for these six patients is 5% as compared to 7.1% for the full cohort. Fold induction accounts for differences in baseline HbF levels and enables a normalized comparison of dose-response.

The proportion of F-cells (HbF-containing red blood cells) increased from a mean of 31% at baseline to 58% at week six (n=9), indicating early progression toward pan-cellular HbF induction (evenly distributed across red blood cells).

The safety profile observed in the 20 mg dose cohort, together with follow-up data from the 12 mg dose cohort, remained consistent with previously reported safety data.

Analyst Views

HC Wainwright maintains a Buy rating and raises the price forecast from $18 to $25.

Piper Sandler reiterates the Overweight rating and raises the price forecast from $16 to $23.

Cantor Fitzgerald maintains the Overweight rating and raises the price forecast from $15 to $24.

RBC Capital maintains Fulcrum with a Sector Perform and raises the price forecast from $7 to $10.

FULC Price Action: Fulcrum Therapeutics stock is up 9.66% at $14.21 at publication on Monday.

