Why Is Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Trading Lower After Natera's Over $400 Million Deal?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) stock is trading lower on Friday, despite no company-specific news, likely reacting to Natera Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NTRA) acquisition of cancer diagnostics firm Foresight Diagnostics for $275 million upfront and up to $175 million in additional earnouts tied to revenue- and reimbursement-based milestones.

"This acquisition reinforces Natera's position at the forefront of precision oncology," said Steve Chapman, chief executive officer of Natera.

William Blair writes that Adaptive Biotechnologies’ stock has been weak in recent sessions as fears over Natera's entrance into the blood-cancer MRD market emerged.

On Wednesday, Natera issued a press release highlighting four studies being presented at the 2025 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, including for use in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and other lymphomas and multiple myeloma.

Now with Foresight, analyst Andrew F. Brackmann writes that Natera is expected to accelerate its expansion into blood-cancer MRD with Foresight's CLARITY MRD test.

While Adaptive has seen some competitive noise from Natera, with Signatera used in DLBCL, it has not seen competitive pressure from Foresight in clinical use.

The deal not only raises competitive risk for a stock already trading at 10x expected 2026 MRD sales, but it also takes another potential buyer out of the mix.

Adaptive's shares jumped more than 20% after the Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and Exact Sciences Corp‘s (NASDAQ:EXAS) $23 billion deal on speculation that it could be an acquisition target.

With Natera now buying a competing asset, some of that M&A premium is likely to unwind.

ADPT Price Action: Adaptive Biotechnologies shares were down 12.63% at $15.25 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: jittawit21/Shutterstock